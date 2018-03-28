City hears report mandating sewer plant upgrades

The Monticello City Council heard a report from the city engineers with Snyder & Associates regarding the future needs of the city’s sewer plant and wastewater treatment facility. These EPA and DNR-mandated changes might end up costing city residents in terms of an increase in city sewer rates.

During the March 19 city council meeting, Patrick Schwickerath and Lindsey Beaman with Snyder gave a presentation to the council, highlighting some changes that need to occur in the near future.