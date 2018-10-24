City, council work to remedy John Dr. street project

Now that the new Jones County JETS building is complete, along with the extension of John Drive in Monticello, the city council was ready to accept the street extension project before the city engineer reviewed the project. Now, that action is put on hold.

During the Oct. 1 council meeting, City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath said the street is not up to city code had the city done a street extension project.

City Administrator Doug Herman said this project was unique because it was a county project in Monticello city limits, bringing both entities together.