City buys Hughes’ property for demolition

Published by admin on Wed, 06/07/2017 - 9:08am
Two months following a closed session to discuss the purchase of property, the Monticello City Council approved the city’s purchase of the Al Hughes’ home at 224 N. Chestnut St.
During the June 5 council meeting, the purchase price of $10,000 was part of that approval.
“Negotiations (for the purchase price) started at less than $10,000,” offered City Administrator Doug Herman. “We negotiated quite a bit on this.”
