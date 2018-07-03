City approves budget, library funding with stipulations

Published by admin on Wed, 03/07/2018 - 12:17pm
The Monticello City Council’s approval of the city’s Fiscal Year 2019 budget was approved 4-1, with Council member Dave Goedken opposed. (Council member Rob Paulson was absent.)
The hang-up may have been the ongoing discussion concerning the Monticello Public Library’s $122,500 ask of the city. Last year, the council appropriated $120,000.
