The Monticello Commercial Club sponsored a chili cook-off on Jan. 25. Several businesses to took. Here, Laurie Sperfslage from Anamosa tries the chili at Shine On Gifts & Specialties. Their chili was the overall winner. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Jo and Tony Amsler from Monticello taste-tests chili made by the Monticello Express and Monticello Carpet & Interiors inside MCI. Monticello Carpet was named the winner of the sweetest chili.



Tom Keleher with Keleher’s Jewelry served up several helpings of chili to those who stopped in. They also offered a cornbread muffin with their chili recipe.



Blaine Brighton assisted chili cook-off visitors at Advantage Home Medical with their white chicken chili recipe.