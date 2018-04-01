Children’s author visits Sacred Heart

Published by admin on Wed, 05/23/2018 - 12:52pm
Sacred Heart Catholic School welcomed Eastern Iowa author Maurine Harris last week on May 16. Harris read to several classes throughout the day from her book about angels.
PreK teacher Doris Porter contacted Harris, having heard about her from one of her student’s parents. She said since she’s been with Sacred Heart, she’s lost two students. Porter said Harris’ book is a topic that children can relate to.
“She writes poems about angels,” she said.
