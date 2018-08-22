Chapman seeks help to complete Eagle Scout project

Zach Chapman of Monticello will not only be a sophomore in high school any day, but turns 16 this weekend. Aside from these life milestones, Chapman is also well on his way to completing his Eagle Scout project.

However, he is seeking some assistance from the Monticello community.

In late July, Chapman began the first phase of his Eagle Scout project, clearing brush from the property line around Camp Courageous.

“It took two full work days,” he said. “It took a chain saw to remove everything.”