Changes finalized in garbage/recycling services

With the City of Monticello contracting with Republic Service of Dubuque (based in Peosta) for residential garbage and recycling services, the city council took action on June 18 to amend the fees related to the service.

The city will be billed $10.50 per sanitation collection site per month for garbage, and $4 per collection site per month for recycling, for a total of $14.50.

The city will apply an administrative fee of $3 per month, bringing the total of $17.50.