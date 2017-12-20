Chamber holds annual “Caring & Sharing” event

Published by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 1:51pm
The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Magical Christmas of Caring & Sharing” on Dec. 16 at the Berndes Center.
Ten names were drawn for Chamber Bucks ranging from the grand prize of $1,000 to $100. Two overnight hotel stays were also awarded from Boulders Inn & Suites and AmericInn Lodge & Suites. The winners are as follows (had to be present to win):
• $1,000, Stan Cook of Monticello. His ticket came from Ohnward Bank & Trust.
• $500, Sally Hinrichsen of Monticello. Her ticket came from Fareway Stores.
