The Monticello Chamber raised over $1,000 during its Dec. 16 annual “Magical Christmas of Caring & Sharing” event for the Monticello Ministerial Association. The funds will go toward the Neighbor Helping Neighbor fund. The proceeds stem from the cookie walk and silent auction. From left are Committee member Kathy Bone, Rev. Reed Stockman from St. John Lutheran Church and president of MMA, and Committee member Sandy Moats. (Photo by Kim Brooks)