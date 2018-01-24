Central Park Lake project moves along

Published by admin on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 10:36am
Work on the Central Park Lake Restoration Project has been non-stop in recent weeks.
Conservation Director Brad Moorman gave the Jones County Supervisors an update on conservation projects during their Jan. 16 meeting.
“The contractor has been busy,” he said. “They got rid of a lot of vegetation where they’ve been digging.”
The lake project involves dredging and restoring the lake at the county park.
