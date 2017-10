This 1967 Pontiac Firebird is owned by Jim Bickford of Monticello.



Joe Manternach of Cascade is the owner of this 1955 Ford Fairlane Victoria.



This 1945 Ford GPW is a WWII-era jeep owned by Joe Heyer of Springville. There were over 500 cars, trucks, and motorcycles on display in Hopkinton.



Wayne and Amber Yousee of Monticello are the owners of this 1937 Chevy Pickup that was on display at the Hot Rods & Harleys car show in downtown Hopkinton, Oct. 1. (Photos by Kim Brooks)