Candidates announced for city elections

The Jones County candidates for the Nov. 7, 2017 City Elections have been released:
Monticello Mayor, two-year term
• Brian Wolken
Monticello Council At-large, four-year term
• David Goedken, incumbent
Monticello City Council Ward 2, four-year term
• Johnny Russ, incumbent
• Bill Meyer
Monticello City Council Ward 4, four-year term
• Tom Yeoman, incumbent
Anamosa Mayor, two-year term
• Dales Barnes, incumbent
• Mike Dearborn
• Bill Feldmann
