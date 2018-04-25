Camp Fire WoHeLo Medallions to be awarded April 29

The Camp Fire organization will hold its annual ceremony and WoHeLo Award banquet on Sunday, April 29. The event will be held in the middle school auditorium. The ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.

This year, four local girls will receive their coveted WoHeLo Medallion. WoHeLo stands for work, health, and love. It is the highest Camp Fire honor. Each girl must complete 11 requirements, including: community service, researching the history of the organization, and a summary of the years spent in Camp Fire.