Camp Fire Ceremonial

This year, numerous Camp Fire girls were recognized for selling 200 or more boxes of candy. Seated in front are Katherine Denner, Morgan Krumviede, Anicka Kahler, Chloe Cozad, Emilee Supple, Lilly Neofotist, Baylie Miles and Kylee McElmeel. Seated, Keziah McQuillen (who sold the most boxes at 557), Destiny Wall, Emee Himes-Luensman, Alyssa Wickman, Kiara Mysak, Addison Norton, and Kinzi Schlarmann. Standing, Haili Schlarmann, Emma Hardersen, Nicole Porter, Gabrielle Milroy, Maddy Chaney, Vanessa Luce, Jorja Jacobs, Evelyn Kraus, and Laina Kell. Not pictured are Leigha Hinrichs and JoEllen Beitz.

During the April 29 Camp Fire Ceremony in Monticello, several leaders were honored for their years of service. From left are Tina Sharlow, three years; Crystal Weber, three years; Amy Wickman, three years; Jenny Denner, seven years; Kris Supple, seven years; and Kim Sauser, 10 years.

Those girls who earned the Camp Fire WoHeLo Medallion during the Sunday, April 29 ceremony are, from left, Evelyn Krus, Kacie Bayne, Nicole Porter, and Erika Supple. (Photos by Kim Brooks)