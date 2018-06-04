Camp Courageous plans for re-zoning

Published by admin on Fri, 04/06/2018 - 11:52am
The need to replace a sign is now forcing Camp Courageous to re-zone a portion of its property outside Monticello from A-Agricultural to C2-Highway Commercial.
Camp Director Charlie Becker was present at the March 27 Jones County Supervisor meeting to update the board on the happenings at Camp Courageous and discuss the need to re-zone.
