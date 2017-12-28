Business 151 South renamed S. Main St.

It’s official. Business Highway 151 South in Monticello will now be referred to as S. Main Street for address purposes.

During the Dec. 19 evening Jones county Supervisors meeting, the board approved the recommendation presented by E911 Coordinator Gary Schwab.

Schwab told the board the address system throughout Business 151 has been a mess for a long time now. That stretch of roadway had three different names attached to it: Business 151, Amber Road/X-44, and S. Main Street.