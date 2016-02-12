Brown now pleads guilty to armed robbery

Brandon Brown has now pleaded guilty to Count 2 – Bank Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with the July 29 F&M Bank robbery in Monticello.

On Nov. 23, Brown appeared in District Court in Cedar Rapids and entered a plea of guilty. He still faces charges for Count 1 – Bank Robbery, in which allegedly stole $4,474 from the bank. In pleading guilty, Brown admitted to using force, violence and intimidation on at least one employee of F&M Bank.