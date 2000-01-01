

On Oct. 21, Jones Regional Medical Center held its fourth annual Pink in the Park 4K Walk/Run at Wapsipinicon State Park. The event helps to raise money for JRMC’s 3-D Mammogram Project. Over 200 people took part in the event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



The Monticello Express held its sixth annual Wear Pink Day on Oct. 11. Thanks to numerous businesses and organizations, over $2,400 was raised. The donations this year went toward breast cancer services offered through Jones Regional Medical Center. On Oct. 20, the Express presented the donations to JRMC staff. Representing the Express were Mary Yanda, Kim Brooks, and Pete Temple (seated in center). (Express photo)