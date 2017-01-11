Boulton pushes funding for education, minimum wage during tour

Nate Boulton came to Jones County to offer his platform of increased funding for education, undoing the policies that closed mental health facilities, and battling for worker’s rights.

The Democratic candidate for governor visited Grounds & Goodies in Anamosa Tuesday, Oct. 24 as part of his 26-county, seven-day Hometown Values Tour.

Speaking before about 20 people in attendance, Boulton told his story, then took questions.