Boots vs. Badges supports Austin Strong Foundation

Boots? Or Badges?
The Monticello Police Department and Monticello Fire Department are partnering with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to host a blood drive on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Who will get the most donors? Boots vs. Badges?
The blood drive will be held from 3:30-7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria inside Monticello Middle School.
Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith said they were approached by the Mississippi Valley Blood Center to hold a blood drive in the area, of which the Center covers.
