Bond election set for Sept. 11

Published by admin on Wed, 05/23/2018 - 11:19am
It is official: There will be a bond issue election in Monticello on Tuesday, Sept. 11.
Voters will be asked whether to approve the use of general obligation bonds, not to exceed $15 million, to build a grade 5-8 addition at the Monticello High School site.
The Monticello School Board voted unanimously to approve election during a special meeting/work session Wednesday, May 9.
