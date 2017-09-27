Board welcomes new members

The Monticello School Board said goodbye to two longtime members, welcomed two new ones, and elected a new president and vice president during its regular meeting Monday, Sept. 25.

Angie Beitz and Peg Mere stepped down, after serving eight years apiece, and were commended for their service and presented with plaques by Superintendent Brian Jaeger.

Joining the board were the two newly-elected members, Mandy Norton and Craig Stadtmueller, along with re-elected member Bud Johnson.