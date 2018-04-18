Board weighs middle-school-at-high-school-site plan

Getting its first chance to discuss it as a group, the Monticello School Board kicked around the Facilities Committee’s proposal to have a grade 5-8 middle school built on the high school site, during the board’s April 11 work session.

The Facilities Committee, after months of meetings, tours and discussion, along with a look at projected costs, had narrowed down the numerous options for new school buildings at its April 4 meeting, landing on the middle school plan, potentially part of a two-phase, long-term “central campus” plan.