Board members reimagine Grant Wood Gallery

Thanks to the efforts of a new, vibrant board of directors, the Grant Wood Art Gallery in downtown Anamosa is about to unveil its new look.

On Saturday, April 28, the public is invited to stop in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to tour and view the art gallery and the local history surrounding Iowa’s famed artist, Grant Wood.

The board admitted they’ve learned so much about Grant Wood in the short time they’ve spent revamping the gallery.

The 10-member board was brought together, thanks to the efforts of Mike Dearborn of Anamosa, in March 2017.