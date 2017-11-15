Board interviews architect firms during work session

Two potential engineer and architect firms emerged as front-runners from a pool of four during a work session of the Monticello School Board Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the Administrative Board Room.

The session was devoted entirely to interviews with the firms, as the board prepares to renew the process of seeking solutions to its school building issues.

Each of the four firms was allowed 45 minutes, divided between presenting and taking questions. At the conclusion, the board spent about an hour discussing the firms.