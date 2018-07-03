Bartram wins unemployment case against city

Published by admin on Wed, 03/07/2018 - 12:16pm
Jones County District Court upheld Employment Appeal Bond’s (EAB) decision to award former Monticello Parks and Recreation Director Tami Bartram unemployment compensation.
The court proceedings took place Feb. 8.
The court concluded the City of Monticello offered Bartram the Parks and Rec superintendent position prior to Bartram filing for unemployment benefits. The offer was made outside of the employment benefit year.
