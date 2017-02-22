Bartram recalls fun times with Parks and Rec

As her time with the City of Monticello’s Parks and Recreation Department comes to a close, Tami Bartram looked back on the changes she’s seen since she started 14 years ago.

In 2003, Bartram was hired as the assistant Parks and Rec director, working with Travis Senters at the time. Senters was also the schools’ athletic director at the same time. When he chose to resign, Bartram was promoted to full-time director by then-City Administrator Tim Rhode.

Bartram’s job over time changed in terms of her job responsibilities, namely managing the Aquatic Center.