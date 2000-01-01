Austin Strong Gala



The keynote speaker at the Austin Smith Gala of Gold was KCRG-TV9 News Anchor Chris Earl. He has been tied to the Smith family and Austin’s tragic story since the beginning in early 2015. Earl got emotional talking about following Austin’s progress and seeing how much the Monticello community and beyond has wrapped their hearts around the Smiths as they push to find a cure for childhood cancer.



The third annual Austin Smith Gala of Gold, organized by the Austin Strong Foundation, was held at the Jitney on April 7. There was a packed house as people ate, drank, bid on silent auction items, enjoyed live music and supported the cause to find a cure for childhood cancer. Austin Smith of Monticello was 6 years old when he passed away from DIPG. Those helping to plan the Gala include, front row, Kimberly Kremer, Erin Cox and Katie Farrowe. Back row, Marcia Kray, Kris Weers (Austin’s grandmother), Mikinz