Arrest made in Lake Delhi accident

Published on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 10:42am

     Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a person associated with leaving the scene of an accident that took place on Jan. 8 on Lake Delhi. That accident resulted in the death of 23-year-old Alex Salow of Delhi.

     On Jan. 19, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Joshua Juengel of Manchester. His list of charges include:

     • Reckless driving

     • Making a false report

     • Leaving the scene of an accident (a felony)

     • Homicide by vehicle (a felony)

