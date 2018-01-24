Arrest made in Lake Delhi accident

Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a person associated with leaving the scene of an accident that took place on Jan. 8 on Lake Delhi. That accident resulted in the death of 23-year-old Alex Salow of Delhi.

On Jan. 19, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Joshua Juengel of Manchester. His list of charges include:

• Reckless driving

• Making a false report

• Leaving the scene of an accident (a felony)

• Homicide by vehicle (a felony)