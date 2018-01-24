Arrest made in Lake Delhi accident

Published by admin on Wed, 01/24/2018 - 10:42am
Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a person associated with leaving the scene of an accident that took place on Jan. 8 on Lake Delhi. That accident resulted in the death of 23-year-old Alex Salow of Delhi.
On Jan. 19, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Joshua Juengel of Manchester. His list of charges include:
• Reckless driving
• Making a false report
• Leaving the scene of an accident (a felony)
• Homicide by vehicle (a felony)
