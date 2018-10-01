Area legislators provide insight into 2018 session

Iowa Legislators returned to the Statehouse in Des Moines on Jan. 8 for the start of the new legislative session. Back at it are area legislators Sen. Tob Bowman (D), Sen. Dan Zumbach, (R), and Rep. lee Hein (R).

With new Governor Kim Reynolds at the helm, and education and mental health funding being a hot topic right now, the Express reached out to are area legislators for their comments going into the new session.

Sen. Tod Bowman

Q: What are the top three priorities for the state this session?