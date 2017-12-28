Andrews enjoys seeing preschoolers grow in more ways than one

Panther Professionals is a weekly series highlighting educators, administrators, staff and aides who are dedicated to the future of the Monticello Community School District.

After teaching for Olin School District for eight years, Katie Andrews was looking for a bigger school district, more of a career challenge.

“I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and apply at other school districts,” she said. “I was told good things about Monticello, so I applied.”