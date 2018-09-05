Amber resident seeks ATV ordinance

Published by admin on Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:18am
A resident of Amber is pushing to see Jones County establish an ATV/UTV ordinance.
Bobby Krum was in attendance at the May 1 Jones County Supervisor meeting. He presented each supervisor with a packet of information and sample ordinances a variety of neighboring counties: Jackson, Delaware, Cedar, and Clinton.
Jones County currently does not have an ATV/UTV ordinance. They fall in line with what the State of Iowa has on the books, without superseding the state law.
