Last week, the Monticello Chamber Ambassadors visited with the new owners of K Food Mart convenience store. K Food Mart is located on S. Main Street. Front from left are Jerry Retzlaff, Arnulfo Arriaga, Ashley Faust, Kathy Bone, Deb Merfeld, K Food Mart owners Romy and Amra Kapoor, and Melissa Ehrisman. Back row are Pat Recker and Doug Herman. (Photo by Mark Spensley)