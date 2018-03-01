After 40 years, Andreesen retires as county assessor

As of Jan. 1, Jones County will have a new assessor.

After 41 years, Arnie Andreesen retired from his post. Chief Deputy Assessor Sarah Benter was appointed the new county assessor. Benter has worked for the Assessor’s Office for seven and a half years.

Throughout the State of Iowa, county assessors were established in 1948. Out of 99 counties, Jones County is the only one to have had just two county assessors in this 70-year period. Andreesen said establishing longevity like this is quite unusual for this position across the state.