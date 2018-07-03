After 40-plus years in music, Heeren produces solo CD

Almost 50 years (47 to be exact) in the music business and Dale Heeren of Monticello is quite proud to release his very own CD of songs he wrote himself.

“They Call Me a Weekend Cowboy” will be available for purchase March 13 with seven of Heeren’s original songs he’s written throughout his years in music.

Heeren’s music career starts in 1971 with a local dance band by the name of “Country Aires.”

“I had guitar experience and was looking for some part-time extra income,” Heeren said.