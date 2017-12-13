Address changes proposed on Business 151 South

Jones County E911 is recommending address changes to businesses and residents along Business Highway 151 South in Monticello.

While nothing has been finalized, E911 Coordinator Gary Schwab encourages those affected to either contact him (319-462-2735) or plan on attending the Tuesday, Dec. 19 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

“I sent letters to all of the businesses and residents that might be affected to let them know what was being proposed,” warned Schwab.