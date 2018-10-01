4-H specialty club focuses on Jones Co. tourism

There’s a new Jones County 4-H club for those looking to explore Jones County.

Travel Jones County 4-H Club is a specialty club designed for youth in grades fourth through 12th.

“It’s a new idea,” said Jacki Luckstead, Youth Program Specialist with Jones County Extension. “It’s designed to help kids learn about where they live.”

Luckstead worked with Jones County Tourism Director Bob Hatcher to help put the program together.

“We brought the idea to Tourism because that’s what they’re doing already,” Luckstead said.