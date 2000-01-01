4-H members volunteer

Members of the Olin 4-H Club volunteered their time to put together 100 hygiene kits for the Jones County Volunteer Center and Jones County Veterans Affairs. The kits will be available at food pantries throughout Jones County, as well as Veterans Affairs. Front from left are Volunteer Center Coordinator Amy Keltner, Dawn Bixler, Rachel VonBehren, Ethan Zoller, Mikayla VonBehren, Drew Othoff, Seth Bixler, Curtis Lyon, and Rheagyn Uthoff. Middle row, Brenda Lehrman, Elu Lehrman, Sue Francksen (4-H leader), Leslie Lyon (4-H leader), and Jen Uthoff. Back row, Jen Zoller, Dawson Hirl, Adam Hirl, and Nick Lehrman. (Photos submitted)