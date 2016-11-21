4-H Awards honor members, anniversaries

Two big anniversaries and a slate of award-winners were acknowledged at the annual Jones County 4-H Awards Program Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Citizens State Bank Youth Development Center in Monticello.

The 100th anniversary of Extension in Jones County, and the 10th anniversary of the Blue Ribbon Fund, were announced by former Jones County Extension and Outreach director Joe Yedlik.

The Jones County Teen Council was installed, and the awards followed.