2017 GJCF kickoff held at equestrian center

With temps in the upper 80s and high humidity last week, it sure felt like fair week here in Jones County. And what better way to be reminded of the Great Jones County Fair than with the annual kickoff event, which was held on June 14.

This year, the celebration was held at the fair’s new equestrian center, which will be completed in time for the fair.

Every year during the kickoff, the fair honors contributors and supporters as the Friend of the Fair and Hall of Fame inductee.

This year’s Friend of the Fair was honored posthumously: Brad Hansen.