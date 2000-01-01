

Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith reads “Monsters Love New Colors” during the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten kick-off. Smith’s son, Colt, was also in attendance.



The Monticello Public Library kicked off its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program on Nov. 4. Many people signed up for the reading program after listening to several local celebrity readers. Mayor Dena Himes reads “The Book-O-Hats” to the youngsters, showing them what a chef’s hat looks like. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Getting into the spirit of her book “It’s a Tiger,” Jitney co-owner Katie Farrowe excited the kids as they tried to out-run the tiger in the book.