‘Monti Gras’ tailgate event set for March 2

This year there will be a new spin to the annual Monticello School Foundation dinner and auction.

Set for Saturday, March 2, the event is themed the “Black and Red Gala.”

“Monti Gras” plays on the classic Mardi Gras concept. Attendees of all ages are encouraged to attend and proudly wear your Monticello Panther colors and gear to “celebrate the strength of the Monticello Community School District, the resilience of the community, and the drive to ensure the kids have the best opportunities possible.”