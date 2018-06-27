‘Miss Firecracker Contest’ debuts at Starlighters Theatre

With the Fourth of July upon us, many people are gearing up for their annual Independence Day celebrations, spending time with family and friends.

Sticking with that theme, Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa has been busy preparing for their summer stage production of “The Miss Firecracker Contest.”

The production, classified as a “Southern gothic comedy,” kicked off opening night last weekend. But, you still have time to see the show with your family and friends on Friday and Saturday, June 29 and 30, and Sunday, July 1.