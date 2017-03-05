‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to hit the MHS stage

The Monticello High School Theatre Department will present the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 2-4 in the MHS Auditorium.

Times are 7 p.m. for the Thursday and Friday performances, and 2 p.m. for Saturday.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II,” after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it ­– blood.