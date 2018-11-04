‘Kitchen Witches’ debuts at Starlighters Theatre

Two seasoned community theater members are stepping behind the scenes to co-direct Starlighters II Theatre’s latest production of “The Kitchen Witches.”

Diana Jones and Susan Wilcox have had their hand in many various roles throughout Starlighters’ history. Jones has added productions at the Coggon Opera House to her theater resume.

“The Kitchen Witches” was unearthed by another Starlighters’ director who pitched it to the theater’s head committee. When that director moved away, the play was in need of a director.