‘Holiday Grande’ marks McDonough’s 15th tour

Published by admin on Wed, 11/29/2017 - 9:02am
Hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since Monticello native and “Iowa’s own pianist” Jim McDonough started his musical tours across the state.
Now, McDonough, an international Steinway artist, is in the midst of his Holiday Grande 2017, a concert tour benefitting Camp Courageous of Iowa. Of his 15 years on tour, McDonough has dedicated 11 of those to Camp.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!