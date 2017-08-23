‘Hidden Rocks’ gains local momentum

“I’m just trying to make someone’s day.”

That’s the simple explanation behind the crazed “Hidden Rocks of Monticello, IA” Facebook page.

With the article, the secret will be out. Tiffany Bacon is the unique creator of the page, as well as the idea. Bacon works at Pennington Square Assisted Living in Monticello. She got the idea after visiting a shop in downtown Dyersville over a year ago.

“I saw a lady in there painting rocks and applying labels,” recalled Bacon.