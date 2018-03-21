‘Express Design Co.’ unveiled online, through social media

Published by admin on Wed, 03/21/2018 - 9:03am
While the Monticello Express has been in the graphic design and printing business for decades, they now have a new way in which to market its products near and far.
Express Design Co. has now established a Facebook page (in addition to following and “liking” the Monticello Express, also on Facebook), and Etsy page showcasing our products, and a separate website tailored just to the Express’ design/printing products. (You can still read the Express online at www.monticelloexpress.com.)
