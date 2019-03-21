‘Blue water’ Vietnam-era vets may be eligible for benefits

Published by admin on Thu, 03/21/2019 - 9:42am
A new extension of veterans’ benefits nationwide could soon include some 90,000 Vietnam veterans who served off the coast of Vietnam.
The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 could bring healthcare and compensation benefits to those sailors who served on ships during the war. Research has shown that those service members were also exposed to the harmful effects of Agent Orange/herbicide exposure not just those who served inland.
